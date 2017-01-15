15 refugees headed for New Hampshire ...

15 refugees headed for New Hampshire are put on hold after ban, while dozens more wait

16 hrs ago

Fifteen refugees fleeing ethnic and religious persecution in Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo who were set to arrive in New Hampshire in February are no longer coming. It's one local impact of President Donald Trump's recent executive order temporarily barring refugees from entering the country.

Chicago, IL

