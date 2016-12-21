Worsening Congo situation justifies E...

Worsening Congo situation justifies European re-examination of ties, France says

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila attends the signing ceremony of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes, at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 24,... France's foreign ministry called for the European Union to re-examine its relations with Democratic Republic of Congo after President Joseph Kabila failed to step down when his mandate expired on Monday. "After the constitutional mandate of President Kabila ended, France is concerned by reports of arrests as well as violence in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi," spokesman Romain Nadal said in a daily briefing.

Chicago, IL

