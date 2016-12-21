Urgent Action: Twenty Activists Arres...

Urgent Action: Twenty Activists Arrested After Peaceful Sit-In...

Wednesday Dec 21

Twenty activists of the youth movement Lutte pour le Changement were arrested during a peaceful sit-in in the city of Goma on 21 December. They were protesting against President Kabila's stay in power beyond the end of his second mandate on 19 December.

Chicago, IL

