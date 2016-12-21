Transforming Patients Into Artists
We primarily work in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to address the prevalence of sexual violence and the subsequent trauma. We believe in, and have witnessed, music as an integral part of a community-driven, holistic healing model that values the intersection of innovation and research within the treatment pathway.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
|UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|funny
|1
