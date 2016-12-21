South Africa: Nine Arrested for Viole...

South Africa: Nine Arrested for Violent Protest At DRC Embassy

Thursday

Police arrested nine people during a violent protest at the Democratic Republic of the Congo Embassy on Francis Baard Street in Pretoria on Tuesday. In a statement, police said two buses ferrying 250 people arrived at the embassy where an unauthorised protest took place.

Chicago, IL

