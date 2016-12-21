South Africa: Govt Slams 'Violent' DR Congo Protests
The South African government has expressed concern over the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo following protests that resulted in several protesters being arrested in Pretoria on Tuesday. Police fired several rounds of rubber bullets and stun grenades after protesters started pelting the DRC embassy with large stones and plastic yellow black parking barriers and shouting "Kabila must go!".
