Rwanda: Govt Closes in on Genocide Fugitives in Congo Brazzaville
Hopes of bringing Genocide suspects roaming freely in Congo Brazzaville to book could materialise soon following the sealing of an extradition treaty to exchange criminals. In a recent Cabinet meeting, the Government approved the long-awaited Bill authorising ratification of the convention on extradition and transfer of suspects and convicted offenders between Rwanda and the Republic of Congo, signed in Congo Brazzaville in November 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
|UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|funny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC