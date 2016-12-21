Rwanda: Govt Closes in on Genocide Fugitives in Congo Brazzaville

Hopes of bringing Genocide suspects roaming freely in Congo Brazzaville to book could materialise soon following the sealing of an extradition treaty to exchange criminals. In a recent Cabinet meeting, the Government approved the long-awaited Bill authorising ratification of the convention on extradition and transfer of suspects and convicted offenders between Rwanda and the Republic of Congo, signed in Congo Brazzaville in November 2013.

