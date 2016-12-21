Private vision clinic gives Utah Inte...

Private vision clinic gives Utah International Charter School students 'gift of sight'

Tuesday Dec 20

In the season of giving, Muna Hussein received the gift of eyeglasses, which vastly improved the teenager's view of her world. She was one of dozens of students at Utah International Charter School who on Tuesday received new glasses as a gift coordinated by Eagle Vision Center of Eagle Mountain.

Chicago, IL

