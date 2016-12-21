Pope wishes Christmas peace for those...

Pope wishes Christmas peace for those scarred by war, terror

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Journal Gazette

Decrying the suffering in Syria, Pope Francis on Sunday wished Christmas peace and hope for all those scarred by war and terrorism, which he said is sowing "fear and death in the heart of many countries and cities."

