PC(USA) call for prayer for the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Thursday Dec 22

Political tensions are running high in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as President Joseph Kabila's second - and, constitutionally, last - term of office came to an end at midnight on December 19 with no clear plans for the election of a successor. Police reportedly set up road checkpoints around the capital, Kinshasa, over the weekend, and government officials have ordered telecom companies to block social media networks .

Chicago, IL

