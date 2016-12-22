PC(USA) call for prayer for the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Political tensions are running high in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as President Joseph Kabila's second - and, constitutionally, last - term of office came to an end at midnight on December 19 with no clear plans for the election of a successor. Police reportedly set up road checkpoints around the capital, Kinshasa, over the weekend, and government officials have ordered telecom companies to block social media networks .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Presbyterians Today.