Opposition says Congo politicians seal Kabila transition deal
Dec 23 Congolese politicians have agreed in principle to a deal under which President Joseph Kabila leaves office by the end of 2017, opposition leaders said on Friday, an unexpected breakthrough after dozens died in anti-government protests this week. In return, the draft deal says the constitution cannot be changed to let Kabila stand for a third term, a prime minister will be named from the main opposition bloc and opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi will oversee implementation of the deal, Martin Fayulu and Jose Endundo told Reuters.
