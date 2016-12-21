Menstruation-themed coloring book wants you to stop blushing about periods
Instead of silently struggling to open tampons in bathroom stalls, Cass Clemmer is busting wrappers open and welcoming tampons into the world - complete with googly eyes. Clemmer, an artist from Washington, D.C., started carrying around "Toni the Tampon" about a year ago and has been documenting the inanimate object's adventures "outside the wrapper" on Instagram .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
|UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|funny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC