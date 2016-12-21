Mediators want Congo political crisis solved by Christmas
Mediators urged Congo's president and opposition parties on Wednesday to reach an agreement before Christmas on a peaceful settlement to the country's political crisis, saying dozens have been killed this week amid protests over the president's stay in power. "Enough is enough," said Monsignor Marcel Utembi, part of the team of mediators from the Catholic Church.
