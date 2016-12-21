If I Were a Gift at Christmas: I Woul...

If I Were a Gift at Christmas: I Would be a Little Light Bulb

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Perspective

"Thinking Thoughts" If I were a gift at Christmas, I would be a little light bulb to shine a light around people in this doggone troubled world, who do not have anybody to give them gifts this Christmas, while others are receiving lavishly. I would shine a light so bright that they would put aside their woes and lay their sorrows at the Compassionate Savior's feet and hum the tone of the great 17th Century hymn, "Come ye disconsolate, where'er ye languish, come to the mercy seat fervently kneel...earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot cure" But I would not stop there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
News UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15) Jan '15 funny 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,511 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC