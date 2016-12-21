Example 3: This book, from Jamaica, l...

Example 3: This book, from Jamaica, looks at the science of climate change.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBEZ-FM Chicago

Example 1: All the government leaders are men in this illustration from a 2006 Democratic Republic of the Congo textbook. Example 2: A text from Cyprus depicts a friendly meal with citizens from what had until recently been opposing Greek and Turkish sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
News UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15) Jan '15 funny 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,413,076

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC