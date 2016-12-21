DR Congo Christmas slaughter leaves 35 dead

The Allied Democratic Forces rebels -- dominated by puritanical Ugandan Muslims -- killed 22 people after storming Eringeti on Saturday, regional official Amisi Kalonda said The bloodshed began in Eringeti -- a town 55 kilometres north of the regional hub Beni, which for two years has been hit by massacres killing hundreds, many of whom were hacked to death. Attacks in villages and fighting between militias killed at least 35 people over the Christmas weekend in North Kivu, a majority Christian area in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

