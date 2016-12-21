Congo talks pause close to deal for K...

Congo talks pause close to deal for Kabila to step down in 2017

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila attends the signing ceremony of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes, at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 24,... Political parties in Democratic Republic of Congo paused talks on Saturday close to a deal under which President Joseph Kabila would leave power in 2017 and elections would be held the same year, participants at the talks said. The talks broke up at around 5.30 a.m local time after about 12 hours of non-stop negotiations and were set to reconvene at 11 a.m., participants said.

