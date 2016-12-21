Congo Ruling Party, Opposition Sign Deal Requiring Kabila's Exit

Congo's opposition leaders signed a deal with the party of President Joseph Kabila on Saturday that will require him to step down after elections that must take place before the end of 2017. Mediators from the Congo's Catholic church had been heaping pressure on both sides for weeks to sign an agreement aimed at averting a slide into anarchy and possibly another civil war over Kabila's decision not to step down despite the expiration of his mandate more than a week ago.

