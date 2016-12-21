Congo opposition: Peacefully resist Kabila's 'coup d'etat'
The leader of Congo's largest opposition party is urging citizens to peacefully resist the "coup d'etat" he says President Joseph Kabila has carried out by not stepping down when his mandate expired at midnight. Etienne Tshisekedi's statement posted online Tuesday adds to tensions in the vast central African nation over an election that has been indefinitely delayed.
