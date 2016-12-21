Congo forces kill eight in mining hub...

Congo forces kill eight in mining hub during anti-govt protests, NGO says

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Reuters

Congolese security forces killed eight civilians and wounded 35 others in the southeastern mining hub of Lubumbashi on Tuesday and Wednesday during protests against President Joseph Kabila, a local NGO said. King Kasongo, a lawyer and activist for Humanism and Human Rights , said the killings took place in the Katuba district of the city.

Chicago, IL

