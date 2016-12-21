Congo forces kill eight in mining hub during anti-govt protests, NGO says
Congolese security forces killed eight civilians and wounded 35 others in the southeastern mining hub of Lubumbashi on Tuesday and Wednesday during protests against President Joseph Kabila, a local NGO said. King Kasongo, a lawyer and activist for Humanism and Human Rights , said the killings took place in the Katuba district of the city.
