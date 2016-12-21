Congo ethnic militia kills 13 civilia...

Congo ethnic militia kills 13 civilians in apparent revenge attack

An ethnic Nande militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo killed at least 13 Hutu civilians on Sunday with guns and machetes in an apparent revenge attack for the deaths of Nande civilians last week, a local activist said. Tit-for-tat massacres by Hutu and Nande militia in eastern Congo's North Kivu province have killed dozens this year.

