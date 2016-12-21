Congo-Brazzaville: Sassou N'Guesso to Meet U.S. President-Elect Trump
President Denis Sassou N'Guesso of the Republic of Congo will meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for talks on Tuesday, the presidency said on Monday. An announcement posted on Sassou N'Guesso's website and Facebook page said he would meet Trump in his capacity as president of a high-level committee of the African Union on Libya.
