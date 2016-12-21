Congo-Brazzaville: Sassou N'Guesso to...

Congo-Brazzaville: Sassou N'Guesso to Meet U.S. President-Elect Trump

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Denis Sassou N'Guesso of the Republic of Congo will meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for talks on Tuesday, the presidency said on Monday. An announcement posted on Sassou N'Guesso's website and Facebook page said he would meet Trump in his capacity as president of a high-level committee of the African Union on Libya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
News UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15) Jan '15 funny 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,972 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,049

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC