.com | Mass arrests in DRC's second city Lubumbashi

Soldiers sealed part of the Democratic Republic of Congo's second city and carried out mass arrests of young men on Thursday, residents said, as talks to defuse the country's explosive political crisis continued. Protests and deadly clashes have erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo over President Joseph Kabila 's refusal to step down at the end of his mandate on December 20. The army sealed off the Matshipisha-Gbadolite neighbourhood of Lubumbashi from 5 am , five residents of the city told AFP.
