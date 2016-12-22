.com | France may seek EU sanctions a...

.com | France may seek EU sanctions against DRC's Kabila

Thursday

France said on Wednesday that Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila may face EU sanctions over his refusal to step down at the end of his mandate. "If things don't proceed properly, towards dialogue and an end to the democratic impasse," France will ask the European Union to consider sanctions against Kabila, government spokesperson Stephane Le Foll told reporters.

Chicago, IL

