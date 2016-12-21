Bipin Rawat takes over as new Army chief

NEW DELHI: Lt Gen Bipin Rawat has taken over as the head of the 1.3 million strong Indian Army , succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag. Rawat, whose appointment had kicked up a row, was designated as Army chief by the ruling NDA government ignoring protests from opposition including Congress.

