Act now' to halt South Sudan's - trajectory towards mass atrocities,' Ban urges Security Council

Two refugee children who have arrived in Democratic Republic of the Congo with a group of more than 400 other refugees from the region around Yei in South Sudan. Photo: UNHCR/Andreas Kirchof 19 December 2016 – Amid growing tensions and increasing despair among South Sudan's population, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has warned that the international community's failure to act now could put the country on a trajectory towards mass atrocities.

