Protests in many countries in solidarity with Qatar

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: The Peninsula

File picture of people shouting slogans as they hold Turkish and Qatari flags during a demonstration in favour of Qatar in central Istanbul, Turkey, late June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer In a show of solidarity with Qatar, many people protested in the capitals of countries which joined the campaign of breaking relations with Qatar - a campaign that was based on false allegations and followed unprecedented and escalated measures.

