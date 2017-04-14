Comoros: Second Operator Telma Shakes...

Comoros: Second Operator Telma Shakes Up a Former Monopoly Market

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: AllAfrica.com

The implementation of an interconnection agreement between Comores' new second operator Telma and the incumbent Comores Telecom last week has opened up the market to a new level of competition. Russell Southwood looks at what's happened since the agreement was signed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comorian Language (Jun '08) Jan '15 Youssouf MBAE 75
nlojunduwo la heshikomor,hawu shikomor ,namnisw... (Mar '07) Jan '15 dyda 42
looking new offer on premium rate numbers (May '14) May '14 premium rate numbers 1
News Comoros - the forgotten islands (Mar '12) Feb '13 dkanela 8
News Comoros: IMF and World Bank Announce US$176 mil... (Jan '13) Jan '13 Arularz Black 2
Fun inteligence testing game!! (Feb '08) Aug '12 summaiya 3
News Interpol asked to help after arrest of 'pirate'... (Feb '12) Feb '12 Senior Chief Nick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 282,371,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC