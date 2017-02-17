Vipers back from Comoros
Results CAF Confederation Cup Volcan Club de Moroni 1 Vipers 1 Platinum Stars 1 Unio Desportiva do Songo 0 March 10-12 First round First leg Vipers v Platinum Stars Return leg March 17-19 Platinum Stars v Vipers Uganda's representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup Vipers sports club landed safely at Entebbe International Airport from Comoros on Sunday where they eliminated Club Volcan De Moroni on away goals rule to progress to the first round of the competition. The players were received by the club Chairman George William Mulindwa and CEO ,Peter Lwanga.
