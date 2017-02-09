The referees for Vipers CAF engagements

Read more: New Vision

Africa soccer governing body has appointed two sets of referees who will handle the CAF Confederations Cup between Ugandan representatives Vipers SC and Volcan Club de Moroni from Comoros. Vipers will host Volcan Club de Moroni in the first leg of CAF Confederation Cup on February 11 before travelling to Moroni for the return leg on February 18. The winner between Vipers/ Volcan Club de Moroni will either play South Africa side Platinum Stars or Unio Desportiva do Songo of Mozambique in the first round in March.

Chicago, IL

