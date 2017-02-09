Yellow 670x305

Tuesday Jan 31

The Confederation of African Football has selected Ugandan referees to officiate in several games of the CAF Champions Leagues. Mashood Ssali will be the center referee when Zanzibar's Zimamoto host Club Ferroviara da Beira from Mozambique in the preliminary round on February 2rd.

