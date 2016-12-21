Cma CGM Revamp Indian Ocean Feeder Network
Starting December 16th, 2016, CMA CGM has chosen to revamp its feeder network to Indian Ocean to reinforce its quality, reliability and frequency. "We are pleased to inform you that the new Indian Ocean Feeder Loop 3 service, deploying 1 vessel of 618 TEU, will be exclusively dedicated to Comoros and Nacala, Mozambique, via Longoni hub ," says a statement from the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comorian Language (Jun '08)
|Jan '15
|Youssouf MBAE
|75
|nlojunduwo la heshikomor,hawu shikomor ,namnisw... (Mar '07)
|Jan '15
|dyda
|42
|looking new offer on premium rate numbers (May '14)
|May '14
|premium rate numbers
|1
|Comoros - the forgotten islands (Mar '12)
|Feb '13
|dkanela
|8
|Comoros: IMF and World Bank Announce US$176 mil... (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Arularz Black
|2
|Fun inteligence testing game!! (Feb '08)
|Aug '12
|summaiya
|3
|Interpol asked to help after arrest of 'pirate'... (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|Senior Chief Nick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC