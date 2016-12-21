Cma CGM Revamp Indian Ocean Feeder Ne...

Cma CGM Revamp Indian Ocean Feeder Network

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Marine News

Starting December 16th, 2016, CMA CGM has chosen to revamp its feeder network to Indian Ocean to reinforce its quality, reliability and frequency. "We are pleased to inform you that the new Indian Ocean Feeder Loop 3 service, deploying 1 vessel of 618 TEU, will be exclusively dedicated to Comoros and Nacala, Mozambique, via Longoni hub ," says a statement from the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comorian Language (Jun '08) Jan '15 Youssouf MBAE 75
nlojunduwo la heshikomor,hawu shikomor ,namnisw... (Mar '07) Jan '15 dyda 42
looking new offer on premium rate numbers (May '14) May '14 premium rate numbers 1
News Comoros - the forgotten islands (Mar '12) Feb '13 dkanela 8
News Comoros: IMF and World Bank Announce US$176 mil... (Jan '13) Jan '13 Arularz Black 2
Fun inteligence testing game!! (Feb '08) Aug '12 summaiya 3
News Interpol asked to help after arrest of 'pirate'... (Feb '12) Feb '12 Senior Chief Nick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,211

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC