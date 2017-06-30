Top Colombian rebel leader in intensi...

Top Colombian rebel leader in intensive care after stroke

BOGOTA, Colombia -- The top commander of Colombia's largest rebel movement was hospitalized Sunday following a stroke and remains in intensive care, just days after his group handed over the last of its individual weapons as part of a historic peace deal. Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, checked himself into a hospital in the city of Villavicencio in eastern Colombia after feeling exhaustion and numbness in his arm, doctors and Revolutionary Armed Forces officials said in a news conference.

Chicago, IL

