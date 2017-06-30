The Kiss Me Motel in Cali, Colombia boasts themed suites

From a trim in Vietnam to a close shave in Turkey: Eye-opening images capture barber shops around the world A moment Mummy will never forget! Baby elephant takes its first steps Can YOU tell what it is? Bizarre sea creature with no eyes and two huge lumps jutting out of its body washes ashore in California From a sculpture credited to 'D'aniel Andrews' to a glitter-covered artwork: Melbourne artists transform concrete bollards used to stop terror attacks into eye-catching creations From Trump's dinosaur battle to a hamster with a vacuum cleaner: The most amusing Photoshop makeovers on the web revealed Pride comes after the falls: TV presenter Lisa Maxwell is enthralled by a wonder of the world - and by the cutest cubs in Botswana Pilots warn of an 'air disaster' unless drones face tougher regulation after a rogue craft forced the runway at Gatwick to close, diverting five flights Vroom ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.