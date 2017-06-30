Fitch Affirms Banco De Bogota and Rel...

Fitch Affirms Banco De Bogota and Related Entities; Outlook Revised to Stable

Saturday Read more: Reuters

NEW YORK, June 30 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de Bogota S.A. and selected related entities and subsidiaries' international and national ratings. Fitch also affirmed Bogota's Viability Rating and Issuer Default Ratings at 'bbb' and 'BBB', respectively.

