Colombians Have Good Reason to be Skeptical of FARC Disarmament
Colombia's longstanding guerrilla group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia participated in a symbolic disarmament in the Mesetas region of the country's Meta department, southeast of Bogota. This region is one of the epicenters of the group's criminal activity, where ferocious armed attacks have been carried out against local residents and military and police forces.
