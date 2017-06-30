Colombian trans band fights prejudice...

Colombian trans band fights prejudice - one gig at a time

Last year, a group of studying music at the LGBTI Centre in Bogota decided to organize a rock band unlike any other in Colombia. Members say the band, 250 Milligrams, is the first transgender male rock group in South America.

