Colombian militants have a new plan f...

Colombian militants have a new plan for the country, and it's...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Colombia

When Victoria Sandino, a long-time fighter in the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia , joined the guerrilla organisation's peace talks with her country's government in 2014, she never imagined that she and her comrades would end up launching a new women's movement. It's called " insurgent feminism ", and, while still nascent, this philosophy may turn out to be one of the Colombian peace process' most enduring - and least expected - political contributions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Colombia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May '17 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,367 • Total comments across all topics: 282,250,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC