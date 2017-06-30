Colombian militants have a new plan for the country, and it's...

When Victoria Sandino, a long-time fighter in the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia , joined the guerrilla organisation's peace talks with her country's government in 2014, she never imagined that she and her comrades would end up launching a new women's movement. It's called " insurgent feminism ", and, while still nascent, this philosophy may turn out to be one of the Colombian peace process' most enduring - and least expected - political contributions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Colombia.