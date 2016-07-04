Almanac for Tuesday, July 4, 2016
Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include author Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1804; songwriter Stephen Foster in 1826; circus operator James Bailey in 1847; Calvin Coolidge, 30th president of the United States, in 1872; cartoonist Rube Goldberg in 1883; Louis B. Mayer, film mogul /co-founder of MGM, in 1885; advice columnists Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren, twin sisters, in 1918; actor Eva Marie Saint in 1924 ; playwright Neil Simon in 1927 ; actor Gina Lollobrigida in 1927 ; Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis in 1929; New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in 1930; TV reporter Geraldo Rivera in 1943 ; activist Ron Kovic in 1946 ; former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe in 1952 ; chef Andrew Zimmern in 1961 ; tennis player Pam Shriver in 1962 ; Malia Obama in 1998 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Sonny
|4
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC