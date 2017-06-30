127 naturalized in Sturbridge on Fourth of July
A rooster crowed to punctuate the oath of allegiance, and a chorus clad in 1830s regalia sang patriotic songs as 127 new citizens were naturalized at Old Sturbridge Village on Independence Day. “It not only marks a special occasion in the country's birth, but also a special occasion in my life,” said Rafael M. Hernandez, 30, a Colombian native and resident of Haverhill.
