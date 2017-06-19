With Venezuela in chaos, asylum petit...

With Venezuela in chaos, asylum petitions triple

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

BOGOTA, Colombia-The number of Venezuelans seeking asylum tripled from 2015 to 2016, as the once-wealthy nation continues to be trapped in an economic, social and political crisis. According to a United Nations report released Monday, about 34,200 Venezuelans sought asylum in 2016 - up from 10,200 claims the previous year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May '17 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC