Watch: Tom Cruise as Baton Rouge drug smuggler Barry Seal in first 'American Made' trailer
When Tom Cruise first signed on to play Baton Rouge drug-smuggler-turned-federal-informant Barry Seal back in 2015, headlines were made by rumors that the ordinarily svelte actor was putting on weight for the role. This week, audiences got their first look at Cruise as Seal, with the release of the first trailer for director Doug Liman's "American Made."
