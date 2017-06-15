Watch: Tom Cruise as Baton Rouge drug...

Watch: Tom Cruise as Baton Rouge drug smuggler Barry Seal in first 'American Made' trailer

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: NOLA.com

When Tom Cruise first signed on to play Baton Rouge drug-smuggler-turned-federal-informant Barry Seal back in 2015, headlines were made by rumors that the ordinarily svelte actor was putting on weight for the role. This week, audiences got their first look at Cruise as Seal, with the release of the first trailer for director Doug Liman's "American Made."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May 16 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC