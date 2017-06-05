Venezuela crisis forces women to sell...

Venezuela crisis forces women to sell sex in Colombia, fuels slavery risk

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Opposition supporters holding pots and a sign reading: 'no more hunger' attend the 'march of the empty pots' in Caracas, Venezuela, June 3, 2017. As a humanitarian and political crisis in neighboring Venezuela deepens, a growing number of Venezuelan women are working in bars and brothels across Colombia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May 16 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC