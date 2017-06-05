UPS Opens New Healthcare Facility In ...

UPS Opens New Healthcare Facility In Colombia

UPS has opened its new healthcare-dedicated facility in Colombia. The 76,000-square-foot center represents UPS's latest investment in healthcare logistics aimed at helping pharmaceutical, biopharma and medical device companies create seamless, global supply chains as they expand into, transport within, and export from Latin America.

