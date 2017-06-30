UN: Reintegrating Ex-fighters Is First Challenge in Colombia

The most urgent challenge in Colombia following the handover of the last weapons by leftist rebels is to reintegrate the 10,000 former combatants into society, a process that will be difficult, the U.N. special representative in the South American nation said Friday. Jean Arnault told the U.N. Security Council that members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia have "a deep sense of uncertainty" about their physical security following their disarmament and their economic future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.