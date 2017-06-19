Two killed, 11 missing after Colombia...

Two killed, 11 missing after Colombia mine explosion

An explosion at a central Colombian coal mine killed at least two people, as rescuers scrambled to find another 11 who are still missing, authorities said, updating earlier figures. The blast occurred at a coal mine in the town of Cucunuba in Cundinamarca state, some 90 kilometers north of Bogota, at about 2130 GMT.

