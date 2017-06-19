Two Dutch journalists thought to be kidnapped by Colombiaa s ELN

In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, weapons belonging to rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, are stored at a rebel camp in La Carmelita near Puerto Asis in Colombia's southwestern state of Putumayo. On Tuesday, the six-month-old deal with the FARC reaches an important milestone as the guerrillas are expected to hand over the majority of their weapons to the United Nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.