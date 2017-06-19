Treasure from Garbage: The Waste Coll...

Treasure from Garbage: The Waste Collector that Built a Library

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Emptying the bins of Colombia's capital, Jose Alberto Gutierrez one day found a copy of the classic novel Anna Karenina , and kept it. That was 20 years ago-and the garbage man continued to collect Bogota's discarded books, amassing 25,000 in a free library, swelled by donations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May '17 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC