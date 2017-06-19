Three Theories on Bogota Bombing

Read more: Inside Colombia

The bomb exploded on Saturday afternoon in one of the ladies' restrooms on the second floor of the Andino Mall, one of Bogota's most exclusive shopping TODAY COLOMBIA Investigators are looking at three theories in connection with the bombing that killed three women , including a 23-year-old French citizen, in Bogota, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Sunday. "The investigating team has three basic hypotheses and I'm not going to mention them so as not to harm the investigation," said Santos at the end of a security council meeting in which the decision was made to offer a reward of 100 million pesos for information leading to the apprehension of those responsible.

