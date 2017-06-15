The kidnapper of a Miami man was in c...

The kidnapper of a Miami man was in custody in Colombia, then he walked free

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

BOGOTA, Colombia - When Cecilio Padron, a former Miami resident and director of the Cuban American National Foundation, was kidnapped in Panama in 2008, his Colombian captors told his family they'd never see him alive unless they agreed to their demands. Padron eventually walked free, but only after spending almost a year in the jungle and after his family paid an undisclosed ransom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May 16 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC